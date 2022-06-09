The Big Tech Show: What to do about your security password

Apple, Google and Microsoft are joining forces to kill off passwords.

They say that they will try to replace passwords by using smartphones as two-factor authentication via things like a PIN number or a fingerprint, and using that for verification on an operating system or website.

But will this work? And what should you be doing to protect yourself with the passwords you already use?

Joining technology editor Adrian Weckler to discuss this is Conor Flynn, managing director at Waystone Compliance Solutions.