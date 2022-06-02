In recent weeks, Google and Apple have begun pulling all their Irish workers back into the office.

The Big Tech Show: Remote control — how companies are pulling people back to the office

Other big companies are starting to do the same, and it’s not just the tech giants here such as Amazon, Intel and Salesforce.

A glance at Indeed.com, the biggest recruitment site, shows that of 58,000 jobs currently advertised, just 4,000 — or around 7% — allow you to be remote.

So here’s a question — what happened to all of the talk about our work lives changing forever? About having more choice in working outside the office? Was it all just BS? Or maybe just a beautiful dream?

To discuss the issue, technology editor Adrian Weckler is joined by Tracy Keogh, co-founder of Grow Remote.