The Big Tech Show: Is Dublin becoming San Francisco?

Are the tech companies, with their high salaries and expanding campuses, making it unaffordable for everyone else?

And does this make Dublin a blander, less interesting city?

Joining technology editor Adrian Weckler to discuss the issue is Leonard Hobbs, director of Trinity College Dublin’s Research and Innovation; artist Claire McCluskey, whose inner city Richmond Road Studios workplace recently recover an eviction notice; and Mark Cullen, director and curator at Pallas Projects studios in Dublin 8.

