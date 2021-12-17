The Big Tech Show: How to make money as an Irish YouTuber

How hard is it to make a living out of becoming a YouTuber or an Instagram influencer?

Is there a minimum number of followers you need? Do you have to pick a good niche? How many people actually make it?

Last week, YouTube revealed that there are now over 70 Irish YouTubers with more than 1m subscribers and over 450 Irish people with more than 100,000 subscribers.

In this week's podcast, Adrian is joined by two full time Irish professional social media personalities to talk about the nuts and bolts of how to make a living out of it.

Brian MacManus is the creator of the Real Engineering and Real Science YouTube channels, with almost 4m subscribers.

Clare Cullen is a former YouTube Ambassador to Ireland and host of the video podcast 'Storytime With Clisare'. She has 120,000 YouTube subscribers and over 30,000 Instagram followers.