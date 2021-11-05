The Big Tech Show: Drone deliveries in Irish towns

Imagine you’re peckish. There’s nothing in the fridge but it’s lashing outside — you don’t want to go the supermarket, and ordering your regular takeout will take ages.

Now imagine a different scenario: you order a takeout and itarrives in 10 minutes. Why? Because it skipped the roads and came instead by drone.

That’s an option that the residents of Oranmore in Galway, Moneygall in Offaly and, from next week, Balbriggan in County, will have had. Because Irish company Manna Aero has been delivering coffee, fast food, medicine and other things with drones in under 10 minutes to those communities.

The company says it wants to expand to dozens of towns by the end of next year.

Is this the future? Is it safe? Will it be allowed to go national and maybe international?

Joining Adrian this week from the Web Summit in Lisbon to discuss this is Manna Aero founder and CEO Bobby Healy.