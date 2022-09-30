The Big Tech Show: Does the UK’s proposed Vat free shopping mean cheaper tech?

Irish visitors to the UK may be able to save hundreds of euros, under new plans from the UK government to offer Vat free shopping to tourists.

The proposals would allow visitors to get a refund on Vat on goods in UK stores, that will then be taken home in personal baggage.

The scheme could see major savings on tech products like smartphones and laptops. However, the refunds will not be available in Northern Ireland to cross border shoppers. Adrian Weckler is joined by Jon Ihle, Deputy Business Editor of the Irish Independent to discuss.

As Budget 2023 was unveiled earlier this week, Adrian discusses how the new measures will impact the technology industry and how reliant the state has become on corporation tax from the big tech companies located here.