The Kinahan gang is one of the biggest drug cartels in the world.

But how did Daniel Kinahan make his way from the streets of Dublin to become a narco?

The Best of the Indo Daily: Nicola Tallant on the rise of the Kinahan mafia

Fionnán Sheahan is joined on this episode by Nicola Tallant, Sunday World Investigations Editor, host of the award-winning Crime World podcast, and author of Clash of the Clans, to talk about the rise of the Irish mafia.