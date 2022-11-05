| 9.5°C Dublin

The Best of the Indo Daily: It’s Complicated: Alec Baldwin, his acting career, and that fatal movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin’s motion to be dropped from a lawsuit brought by the script supervisor of the Rust movie has been denied by a US judge. The lawsuit claims Baldwin “recklessly” fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in October 2021. In the aftermath of that fatal shooting, the Indo Daily looked back on the life of Baldwin, his controversial personal life, and colourful career. Host: Fionnan Sheahan Guests: Sarah Caden and Paul Whitington.

Alec Baldwin’s motion to be dropped from a lawsuit brought by the script supervisor of the Rust movie has been denied by a US judge.

The lawsuit claims Baldwin “recklessly” fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor denied pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director Joel Souza in October last year.

In the aftermath of that fatal shooting, the Indo Daily looked back on the life of Baldwin, his controversial personal life, and colourful career. Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guests: Sarah Caden, Sunday Independent Columnist, and Paul Whitington, Irish Independent Film Critic.

