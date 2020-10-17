'That tackle was disgraceful' - John Aldridge blasts Richarlison over Thiago incident

Everton's Richarlison leaves the field after being sent off

Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge had labelled Richarlison's challenge on Thiago in Saturday's thrilling Merseyside derby as 'disgraceful', suggesting it was a potential career-ending challenge.

Richarlison received a straight red card for the late lunge that left Thiago nursing an injury in the 2-2 draw.

"That tackle was disgraceful, there is no other word for it," said Aldridge. "He has gone over the top of the ball and that is the kind of tackle that can end a career.

"Thiago is 29 and if he breaks his leg badly there, he might struggle to get back to his best, so the red card as not enough for Richarlison.

"That should not be a three-game ban, it needs to be much more than that and if Thiago has got away with it, he is very lucky."

Thiago finished the thrilling derby game that finished in a 2-2 draw, but his manager Jurgen Klopp then confirmed he had sustained an injury in the incident.

"The red card from Richarlison, it's not only a red card for Everton it's a massive foul on Thiago as well," said the Liverpool boss.

"When I left the pitch, Thiago told me in the red card situation with Richarlison he thinks he got injured. We will see if it’s true or not, but if he felt like this then we need to have a look.

"Thiago has a proper knock there, he has ice now, we don't know what he has, it looks not good, to be honest."

Klopp also confirmed key defender Virgil van Dijk is also waiting to discover the extent of his knee injury after a first-half clash with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

"I don't know, I don’t know, but it is not good," he said of Van Dijk's knock.

"Virgil played for us I don’t know how many games in a row. He plays with pain, he plays with pretty much everything, but he couldn't play on. That's not good."

Online Editors