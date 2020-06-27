Taoiseach Micheál Martin appoints member of the Travelling community to the Seanad

A member of the Travelling community has been appointed to the Seanad.

Newly appointed Taoiseach Micheal Martin has appointed Eileen Flynn as one of his nominees.

Ms Flynn, who narrowly lost out on a seat in the recent Seanad election, was among nine women appointed to the Seanad. She grew up in Ballyfermot in Dublin but now lives in Donegal and has been an activist with the Irish Traveller Movement for more than a decade.

Mr Martin appointed three women and one man from his own party and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar put forward four female candidates from Fine Gael.

The Green Party selected one women, Councillor Roisin Garvey, and one man, deputy leader Catherine Martin’s brother Vincent P Martin.

Micheal Martin’s appointees are unsuccessful General Election candidates Councillor Mary Fitzpatrick, Lorraine Clifford-Lee and Timmy Dooley. The Fianna Fail leader also appointed Louth County Councillor Erin McGreehan.

Mr Varadkar appointed former Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty, who failed to hold her seat in the recent election, along with his unsuccessful running mate Emer Currie and Aisling Dolan who also did not get elected in January. His final pick was South Dublin County Councillor Mary Seery Kearney.

Online Editors