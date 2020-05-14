Calling all budding artists!

The Irish Independent Children’s Superheroes Art Competition is now open for entries, giving parents the opportunity to see their child’s drawings published in the Irish Independent newspaper plus, a €100 One4All voucher for the winner in each category.

Simply take a photo of an A4 masterpiece that your little artist has drawn and email it to artcompetition@independent.ie

The theme is ‘Corona Superheroes’ – those people in our communities who are behaving heroically at this time.

Children can enter in one of the following categories – Age 1 – 6, Age 7-11 and Age 12-16 by sending in a drawing or painting to artcompetition@independent.ie.

It is important to include the following text when you are sending your entries.

“I confirm that I am a Parent/Legal Guardian of the child entering the Irish Independent Art Competition and consent to the child's details being collected and used for the purpose of this competition.”



Prize Specific Terms and Conditions

General Terms and Conditions

Online Editors