Startling secrets within Irish tombs: Neolithic man buried within Newgrange was inbred as part of ‘ruling elite’

Ireland’s earliest Neolithic society had an elite ruling social class similar to Inca god-kings and Egyptian Pharaohs, and they were allowed to interbreed.

A team of archaeologists and geneticists, led by Trinity College Dublin, have shed startling new light on the earliest periods of Ireland’s human history.

The findings were based on genetic analysis of the remains of an adult male found buried deep in the 5,000-year-old passage tomb at Newgrange, Co Meath.

Older than the pyramids, Newgrange is world-famous for its annual solar alignment where the winter solstice sunrise illuminates the sacred inner chamber in a golden blast of light.

Until now little was known about who was interred in the imposing 200,000 tonne monument.

However the research published in the leading international journal ‘Nature’ shows the genome of the man points to his parents being first-degree relatives – either full siblings or a parent and offspring.

Universally incest has been abhorred throughout history, but was socially acceptable among certain elite ruling classes – typically royal dynastic families.

The view was that this would strengthen their hierarchical position and legitimising power.

And by breaking the generally accepted norms of society, the ruling class separated themselves from the general population.

“I’d never seen anything like it,” said Dr Lara Cassidy, Trinity, first author of the paper.

“I was at my desk in the lab on my own when we got the first result. I had to reconfirm it a few times before I told anyone.

“I wanted to make sure I hadn’t broken something. It’s extremely rare, this type of mating.

“It tells us a lot more about the society into which this man was born.

“When you see this behaviour, it is almost exclusively elites. And even then just a royal family who take it to an extreme.

“We all inherit two copies of the genome, one from our mother and one from our father.

“This man was extremely inbred. In fact, our analyses allowed us to confirm that his parents were first-degree relatives.”

The study used genetic sequencing to reveal Newgrange man was related to others buried in passage tombs over 100km away in Carrowmore and Carrowkeel in Sligo, further pointing to a powerful social elite at the top of Irish Neolithic society.

“It seems what we have here is a powerful extended kin-group, who had access to elite burial sites in many regions of the island for at least half a millennium,” added Dr Cassidy.

Newgrange man’s burial was heavily ritualised, and his tomb was placed in line with the winter solstice solar alignment.

The researchers sequenced 44 whole genomes from Irish Neolithic people, alongside relevant ancient genomes.

These were merged with an ancient dataset to allow for more detailed analysis, that found overall there was no increase in inbreeding during the Neolithic period in Ireland.

This suggests non-elite communities maintained sufficient size and communication to avoid mating with their relatives.

The genome survey stretched over two millennia and unearthed other unexpected results.

Additionally, findings showed that the monument builders were early farmers who migrated to Ireland and replaced the hunter-gatherers.

Online Editors