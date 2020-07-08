'Someone’s day just got a hell of a lot brighter' - Million Euro lottery ticket sold in Dublin

The National Lottery have urged Daily Million players in Dublin to check their tickets after the top prize of €1m was won on this afternoon’s 2pm draw.

The winning numbers from the Daily Million Draw were: 03, 05, 10, 11, 24, 39 and the bonus number was 09.

A National Lottery spokesperson appealed for players in the capital to check their tickets saying: "It may be dull and rainy day outside but someone’s day has just got a hell of a lot brighter as they are Ireland’s newest millionaire.

"We are asking everyone in Dublin who bought a ticket for today’s draw, to check their tickets very carefully and if you do happen to be this lucky winner, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements to get your prize.”

The location of where this ticket was sold will be announced in the coming days and the spokesperson said: “As with any prize worth €1 million and over, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days.”

This is the third Daily Million top prize of €1m to be won so far this year on the Daily Million game. More than €8.5m has been won across the Daily Million and Daily Million Plus games so far in 2020.

Meanwhile, a punter in Kildare came within one number of scooping the Euromillions jackpot of €144m yesterday.

EuroMillions players in Co Kildare are also being asked to check their National Lottery accounts and emails this morning, however, as the lucky online participant, registered in the county, has still won €112,963 on last night’s draw.

The Kildare player matched five numbers and one lucky star number, meaning that they were one lucky star number (from 1-12) short of winning the €144,542,315 EuroMillions jackpot.

There were over 72,000 prize winners in Ireland in the draw but the jackpot was one by one player alone in Spain.

The winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions draw were: 12, 16, 23, 33, 41 and the Lucky Star numbers were: 08 and 10.

