Sinn Fein TD wishes US President Donald Trump a 'speedy recovery'

DONALD Trump has been wished a “speedy recovery” from infection with Covid-19 by Sinn Féin.

The expression of goodwill towards the US President came from Claire Kerrane, new party TD for Roscommon Galway.

Speaking at Leinster House she said: “Anyone who gets Covid, we want to wish a speedy recovery.

“Regardless of who they are, it’s a horrible disease and of course we want to see them get better,” she said.

Asked what the news meant in a wider sense about the need for people to show awareness of the risk of contracting the virus and take necessary precautions, she said: “Absolutely. It's a lesson to us all.

“Aa we see the cases rise here, it’s a lesson to us all of personal responsibility and following the guidelines. And I think perhaps Donald Trump will now have a better awareness of the impact this Covid-19 has when you have it.

“It is a life-or-death situation for some people, and we need to take it very seriously.”

Mr Trump said on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 and would immediately quarantine and begin the "recovery process."

"We will get through this," Trump tweeted.

Trump's positive test follows news that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

