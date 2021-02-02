Silento: Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) rapper charged with murdering his cousin, police say

Rapper Silento, known for the viral song Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening two strangers with a hatchet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Rapper Silento, known for the viral song Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), has been charged with the murder of his cousin, police in the US state of Georgia said.

The 23-year-old, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested on Monday for the killing of Frederick Rooks, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Rooks, 34, was found with multiple gunshot woods on January 21, police said, and died from his injuries.

Hawk was identified as the suspect and arrested. Police said they were working to determine a motive for the killing.

Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail, they added.

In September the hip-hop star was charged with assault after allegedly attacking two strangers with a hatchet in Los Angeles.

He was alleged to have walked into a stranger’s unlocked home and attacked two people before one of them disarmed him, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) was a viral hit in 2015 and spawned a dance challenge.

Despite its popularity, it was largely panned by critics. Pop culture magazine Complex called it “one of the most annoying things to ever exist”.

PA Media