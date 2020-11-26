Shels boss Ian Morris hails 'huge signing' after capture of Brendan Clarke from Pat's

Brendan Clarke has left St Patrick's Athletic to move across the city to Shelbourne. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SHELBOURNE boss Ian Morris believes he has pulled off a "huge" coup with the signing of goalkeeper Brendan Clarke from their city rivals St Patrick's Athletic.

Clarke, who has just been named as the Saints' player of the year for 2020, has had a long association with the Inchicore club, as a supporter and player but he now crosses the Liffey and will assist Shels in their bid to get back into the Premier Division after relegation.

"The signing is huge for the club and will certainly add to us as a team," Morris said.

“He’s had a huge career in the League of Ireland while being fantastically successful and he’ll help us evolve as a team."

Online Editors