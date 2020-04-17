Robbie Lawlor is laid to rest next to murdered feud pal

Murdered gangland killer Robbie Lawlor was buried yesterday just three graves from his brother-in-law Richie Carberry, who was shot dead late last year as part of the same criminal dispute.

Our photos show the brothers-in-arms' final resting place at Dardistown Cemetery in north Dublin.

Earlier, just over a dozen people, including children, attended Lawlor's funeral in Laytown, Co Meath.

It is understood that the body of Lawlor, who was shot dead as part of an elaborate double- cross in Belfast two weeks ago, was released to his family by the PSNI on Wednesday.

Expand Close Mourners at Robbie Lawlor’s funeral yesterday at the Sacred Heart Church in Laytown / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mourners at Robbie Lawlor’s funeral yesterday at the Sacred Heart Church in Laytown

He was waked at his home before the funeral mass, which was celebrated yesterday by Fr Denis McNelis at the Sacred Heart Church in the seaside town.

When contacted, Fr McNelis said he did not wish to comment on the funeral as Lawlor's family had requested privacy.

After the mass, the congregation left in six cars, three of which sported black flags.

Armed detectives in an unmarked garda car followed the hearse and mourners for the 37km from Laytown to Dardistown.

Lawlor was buried very close to his brother-in-law and partner in crime Richie Carberry, who was shot dead outside his home in Bettystown, Co Meath, last November. His murder is believed to have been ordered by the same mob who had Lawlor shot.

It is understood Lawlor's sister Eileen, who was married to Carberry, was at yesterday's funeral, which was monitored by undercover gardai.

It came only hours after PSNI detectives appealed for information about a hooded man spotted close to the scene of Lawlor's murder.

The 36-year-old was shot dead outside a house on Etna Drive, Ardoyne, at around 11.50am on April 4.

Expand Close Gangland hitman Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gangland hitman Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: "It's been nearly two weeks since the brutal killing, and I have received reports of a person wearing a black jacket with the hood up and carrying a holdall while walking along Jamaica Way towards Old Park."

No one is in custody in relation to Lawlor's murder after a 36-year-old man was freed on bail after his arrest in Belfast.

Four other males, aged 33, 30, 27 and 17, were arrested in the city and questioned within hours of the shooting but were released without charge.

Two of them, the 33-year-old and his teenage nephew, are key members of the McCarthy- Dundon gang who travelled to Belfast with Lawlor.

A "blame-game" has broken out between members of the Limerick gang, who gardai believe were hired to set-up the murder of Lawlor, and the Maguire mob from Drogheda, who are suspected of ordering the shooting. The row is over the €50,000 blood money seized by gardai, which was partial payment for the hit.

Lawlor had a fearsome reputation and was one of the chief suspects for the barbaric murder and dismemberment of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready Woods last January as part of the Drogheda feud.

Lawlor, who was a member of the so-called anti-Maguire faction, was also the chief suspect for a string of murders including that of Tallaght criminal Mark Byrne (29) in 2005, David 'Fred' Lynch (26) in 2009 and his pal Noel Deans (27) the following year.

Only hours after Deans' killing, Lawlor perversely drank tea with and consoled his victim's heartbroken mother.

Lawlor was also the chief suspect for the murder of his former close associate, Kenneth Finn (36), in February 2018.