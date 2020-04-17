| 12.6°C Dublin

Robbie Lawlor is laid to rest next to murdered feud pal

The remains of Robbie Lawlor are brought to the Sacred Heart Church, Laytown for his funeral mass, he was shot several times in the head in the garden of a house at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast. 16.4.2020. Expand

Ken Foy

Murdered gangland killer Robbie Lawlor was buried yesterday just three graves from his brother-in-law Richie Carberry, who was shot dead late last year as part of the same criminal dispute.

Our photos show the brothers-in-arms' final resting place at Dardistown Cemetery in north Dublin.

Earlier, just over a dozen people, including children, attended Lawlor's funeral in Laytown, Co Meath.