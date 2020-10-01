Revealed: Areas with highest and lowest Covid rates as figures almost double in one Donegal region

A Donegal border region that recorded the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country last week - has now almost doubled its figures from 336.1 to 602.6 per 100,000.

Co Donegal was moved into phase 3 of Government restrictions on Saturday, September 26.

And the latest Department of Health statistics, highlight Lifford-Stranorlar as having jumped to a 602.6 incidence rate despite the restrictions.

However, the figures were recorded from September 15 until September 28 - meaning Co Donegal only had two days under semi lockdown when the stats were drawn up.

The incidence rate for Ireland per 100,000 is 88.2, underlining why restrictions had to be installed in Co Donegal.

The second highest figures in the country are in Celbridge, Co Kildare, which recorded a 305.2 incidence rate per 100,000. Last week, statistics highlighted the town had a 300.6 rate, thus it has only jumped very slightly but has maintained its place as the second highest incidence rate in Ireland.

Kimmage-Rathmines in Dublin recorded the third highest figures at 282.8 - the county’s highest and despite Dublin being into a second week of Level 3 restrictions.

The area also rose from its recorded incidence rate last week - which was 157.5.

Ballymun in north Dublin recorded the fourth highest incidence rate in the country.

The area had been the third highest last week with a 265.4 rate rising this week to 270.9.

Monaghan recorded the fifth highest incidence rate at 202.7. This was followed by Clondlakin in Dublin, with a 199.9 rate and Letterkenny in Co Donegal, with a 198 rate.

There are some sections of the country that have been virtually unaffected by the virus, according to current statistics.

Lismore in Co Waterford has less than five cases per 100,000, as does Ballymote-Tubbercurry in Co Sligo, Corca Dhuibhne in Co Kerry, Laytown-Bettystown in Co Meath, and Ballymahon in Co Longford.

Areas with highest Covid rates:

Lifford-Stranorlar, Co Donegal: 602.6 incidence rate per 100,000.

Celbridge, Co Kildare: 305.2.

Kimmage-Rathmines, Dublin: 282.8

Ballymun, Dublin: 270.9.

Monaghan: 202.7.

Clondalkin, Dublin: 199.9. Newcastle, Co Dublin: 199.9.

Letterkenny: 198.

Roscommon: 197.

Bray West: 190.2.

South West Inner City Dublin: 188.9.

Ballyfermot/Drimnagh: 184.5.

North Inner City Dublin: 180.8.

Tallaght, Dublin: 180.5.

Tallaght South: 180.

Swords, Dublin: 171.3.

Donaghmede, north Dublin: 170.7.

