Real Health Podcast: Silencing Your Inner Critic and Building Confidence with Pat Divilly

On this week’s show, we’re taking a look at how to improve our mental strength, by challenging our inner critic, understanding what drives our behaviors and how we can successfully hit our goals by focusing on the journey and not the end result.

To discuss this, I’m joined by health and wellness coach, Pat Divilly, who’s written a book all about this. Fit Mind: 8 Weeks to Change Your Inner Soundtrack and Tune Into Your Greatness aims to help readers examine and master their inner voice and find self-confidence.

Pat says many people look for confidence in the wrong place. They focus on a future goal or point in time they believe will change their attitude. However, confidence is something that comes from feeling certain. While looking to the future can be a positive thing, the future can be unpredictable. “Most people look for their confidence in the future. They think, when I get somewhere, I’ll be confident. But the future is uncertain. So, what that tells us is we can only find confidence in the past where we have certainty” he says.

We also discuss setting goals, how to avoid feeling defeated when we miss them and finding the small wins in our daily lives that will keep us motivated.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: independent.ie/podcasts/the-re…health-podcast/

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and realhealth@independent.ie.

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.