Real Health Podcast: Getting to grips with Female Health with Dr Hazel Wallace

This week on Real Health, we’re discussing female health, not just the aspects traditionally associated with the topic, like reproductive health, but everything from sleep to mood and movement.



I’m delighted to be joined on the podcast again by Dr Hazel Wallace, founder of The Food Medic and author to her latest (and third) book, The Female Factor.



In it, Dr Hazel takes a deep dive into women’s health with this comprehensive guide that looks at every aspect of wellness for every stage of a woman’s life.



Hazel says that most of the clinical research up until now has predominately been done in men and while there are similarities to the male physiology, women also have significant differences.



“There are really important differences that mean that women are not being treated as well as they could be. The fluctuating hormones is one point of difference...and if we aren’t accounting for those differences then we’re missing a huge piece of the puzzle” she explains.

When it comes to mood, those hormones can get blamed for a lot, but Hazel says there are other factors aside from hormones that can impact how a woman is feeling.



“I think it's very easy to assume it’s because it's your time of the month, or you’re pregnant or going through the menopause, that must be why you’re feeling upset or angry or whatever.

Actually, a lot of the research shows the most important thing when it comes to determining your mood and your mental health is your social support.”



We also discuss some of the dietary requirements specific to women and how important body fat is to overall health.



