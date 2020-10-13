Public Expenditure Minister McGrath warns Government will have to set out deficit reduction plan next year

PUBLIC Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said the Government will set out plans to begin reducing the budget deficit next year.

Speaking on Tuesday evening after unveiling an unprecedented €17 billion Budget spending package for 2021, Mr McGrath said the coalition cannot provide this level of State support to the economy indefinitely.

The Fianna Fáil TD said there will be a combined budget deficit of some €40 billion for this year and next and that that while it is current possible to borrow at sustainable rates, "we cannot add €20 billion every year".

"That's why we are keen to see deficit reduction," he told a press conference in Government Buildings.

"We will next April set out in the stability programme update (SPU) a more medium-term fiscal framework and a pathway towards a more sustainable budgetary position."

"So, when it comes to refinancing debt down the line and if it is a different environment in which the ECB [European Central Bank] is not playing a very significant role in the market, that's when you need to make sure that you have convinced the markets and investors that your public finances are on a sustainable path. That is an objective that we very much share. We know where we need to get to.

"But for now there has been no choice as far as we are concerned and no debate needed, as to whether we need to step in and support the economy where different parts of it now are under such serious strain, this is the right thing to do but obviously you cannot provide that level of support indefinitely."

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he was "absolutely certain" that the decision the Government has made to borrow billions of euro for this year and next year "is right for our economy at this point in time".

However, he said he equally understood "what the consequences are of what that borrowing is".

Mr Donohoe said in the current atmosphere of uncertainty it was the "most realistic objective" to get back to a balanced budget and that it would take much of the current coalition's term to achieve this.

