Popular late-night Dublin café announces closure due to pandemic

Popular Dublin café Accents has announced its closure this afternoon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coffee shop, located on Stephen Street Lower in Dublin’s city centre, reopened on May 5 after closing at the beginning of the lockdown.

However, its owners announced this afternoon that the coffee lounge has closed.

“We are sad to say that Accents has closed,” a post on its Facebook page reads.

“Many thanks to all of our lovely customers over the years.

“We have made some lovely friends, had loads of laughs and great chats along the way! Donal & Deirdre.”

It was one of the few coffee lounges in the city centre which was open until late in the evening, not shutting its doors to customers until 11pm.

The café was best known not only for its late opening hours and purple shop front, but for hosting poetry events and famous black couches, which seated the majority of its customers downstairs.

It opened in 2011 by Anna Young (pictured), who opened up the café after spending time living in the United States.

“Thank you so much for the memories and help forming great friendships, happy times and made it feel like we were heading to a friends sitting room for a chat rather than being in a busy city,” wrote one customer.

“I am truly sorry for Dublin to lose this oasis. Such warm memories and hoping that after this crazy period, Dublin can have another evening cafe,” wrote another client.

Accents Café is the latest in the string of coronavirus pandemic casualties, with Bewley’s Café Theatre announcing its closure on Grafton Street after operators admitted being unable to pay high rents.

Online Editors