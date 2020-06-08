Playgrounds to re-open tomorrow

All playgrounds operated by Dublin City Council are set to re-open tomorrow – but strictly on a ‘pre-Covid basis’ the council confirmed this evening.

In a statement released on Twitter, the council said: “ We will re-open all playgrounds tomorrow Tuesday, 9th June subject to them passing inspection. The decision was taken today after the we received clarification regarding last Friday’s Government announcement about Phase 2 of the Roadmap.”

However, the council’s Chief Executive Owen Keegan stressed “there are clear risks” as the playgrounds cannot be supervised nor guaranteed to provide protection against the spread of Covid-19 through social distancing and other measures.

He also told councillors at tonight’s monthly council meeting that it would “not be feasible” to sanitise the equipment as it would not be possible to clean the equipment after each use by a child.

He said the playgrounds would simply re-open on a “Pre-Covid basis” in which there was no supervision, or social distancing protocol in place prior to the outbreak.

The council operates around 100 playgrounds at city parks and other amenities as well as around 70 playgrounds situated in social housing complexes.

The move to re-open comes after the Government announced on Friday that all supervised playgrounds would re-open today as part of its accelerated Phase Two recovery plan.

