Planning your summer holidays? Here at 8 of the best things to do with the family in County Wexford

It doesn’t tend to take people a long time to realise why County Wexford is one of the most popular holiday spots in the country. Between its long list of world class beaches, unbeatable fresh strawberries and the fact that Rosslare lays claim to the title of sunniest town in Ireland, you couldn’t create a more perfect place to head for your summer holidays.

The only real question that needs to be answered is where to start.

When deciding where you want to base yourselves, it’s always worth thinking about what you’ll have on your doorstep. All of the places listed below are within a 30-minute drive of Enniscorthy, making it easier for you to explore everything County Wexford has to offer.

The Riverside Park Hotel has exceptionally great value family offers this Easter and summer, with two to five-night packages available, bed and breakfast, a four-course evening meal on one evening and an activity pass to a local attraction.

To see their latest offers and book your summer holidays in County Wexford, visit the website here.

Visit the seaside – Curracloe Beach

Wexford is certainly not shy on beaches, and the truth is you pretty much can’t go wrong with what one you choose. In saying that, the 11km long Curracloe Beach is a simply stunning place to visit.

The sand is as soft as it gets, its rolling sand dunes make the perfect exploration ground for any of the little ones you bring along and there’s a brand-new Surf Shack opening up this summer. If the fact that this beach is Hollywood-worthy, having featured in both Brooklyn and Saving Private Ryan, just trust that the clear blue water of Curracloe tends to be enough to make people come back for a return visit!

Become Vikings for the day – Irish National Heritage Park

Learning about Ireland’s history is one thing, actually getting to fully immerse yourself in it is quite another. There are very few places that offer the same kind of experience as Wexford’s Irish National Heritage Park, and fewer again would be able to do so to the same standard.

There is a total of 16 different sites for you to see, each of them telling a unique story about Ireland’s deep and distant past. Whether you’re an avid history lover or simply curious to see what life was like long before the age of technology we’re in now, people of all ages can come away with something from a visit to this truly special place.

Embrace your adventurous side – Kayaking in the Slaney

If you happen to be spending time in Enniscorthy, sights like Vinegar Hill and Enniscorthy Castle are sure to catch your eye pretty quickly. One of the other major highlights of the town is the River Slaney, which is right outside the Riverside Hotel (as suggested by the name!) and is recognised as a Special Area of Conservation due to its abundance of wildlife.

There’s no better way to see this wildlife for yourself and understand why the area is given such special protection than by seeing it up close and personal on a kayak. Operated by local company GoPaddle.ie, this is a fantastic way to pass a few hours with the family even if you’ve never set foot inside a kayak before.

Smell the roses – Wells House & Gardens

One aspect of summer that never gets old is being able to appreciate the sights and smells of everything being in bloom. While it’s always fun to head off on adventures in the summer, there is a lot to be said for hitting the pause button for a little while.

That’s exactly what makes Wells House such a worthwhile addition to any holiday plans. It’s stunning to visit at any time of year but particularly pleasant on a summer afternoon, with plenty of picnic benches on offer if you fancy an al fresco lunch and a craft centre packed with wonderfully unique gifts to take home with you.

Dress up as Normans – Enniscorthy Castle

Enniscorthy Castle has been part of the town’s fabric since way back in 1190AD, and today has to be up there with one of the most impressive castles in Ireland (which is saying something!). Inside the walls you’ll find stunning examples of medieval art, and get a better understanding of the history of Ireland’s Ancient East.

The castle is also a fantastic place to take the kids, even if they’re not yet all that interested in history. Not only are visitors able to dress up like Norman knights for some mantlepiece-worthy photos, but the views from the top of the castle walls are not easy to forget.

Be at one with the animals – Secret Valley Wildlife Park

Tucked away in Clonroche, just a little bit off the N30, is a little slice of magic. As the only wildlife park in the southeast of Ireland, Secret Valley Wildlife Park & Zoo is one of the true hidden gems on these shores.

With a long list of fantastic activities to choose from that are perfect for visitors of all ages, there are very few other places in Ireland where you can expect to encounter such a menagerie. From African crested porcupines and brightly coloured macaws to macaque monkeys, lemurs and capuchins, some of the most marvellous creatures on earth can all be found right here in County Wexford.

Explore Irish history – Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience

It’s important that people of all ages have a good understanding of Irish history, and making it more immersive is a great way to get kids interesting in learning more. The Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience is one of the top tourist attractions in the southeast, and it’s very easy to see why.

This is not simply a place where you learn about the history of Irish emigrants during the famine. A combination of interactive exhibits, costumed performances and intricately detailed recreations means you come away with a more in-depth understanding of their experience than you ever could by watching a documentary or reading a history book.

Live like royalty – Johnstown Castle Estate

The only thing you want to make sure of when visiting Johnstown Castle is that you give yourself enough time. It’s a fantastic place for a family day out, with the historic castle, vibrant gardens and fantastic museum leaving you with more than enough to keep everybody busy.

Aside from being able to reconnect with Ireland’s past in the museum and learn about the estate’s history, it’s also the perfect place to enjoy some time in the great outdoors. With peacocks roaming around the grounds that are sure to catch the kids’ attention, you won’t feel the time pass by!

There is so much to see and do from in Wexford from the four-star family friendly Riverside Park Hotel and leisure club. Explore Wexford’s hidden gems, starting with a 5km walk along the beautiful river Slaney which starts from the front door of the hotel. Let the kids run wild in the playground or sit back and relax with a coffee in the Prom Bar watching the river flow by.

The Riverside Park Hotel is one of the few hotels in Ireland that caters for larger families, and was named a family friendly hotel in the 2021 Irish Travel guide. The hotel has a selection of family rooms, standard and superior. The superior rooms cater for two adults and up to four children. These family superior rooms are designed with family needs, they are large, have mini fridge selection of TVs with individual headsets and are designed with your comfort in mind.

