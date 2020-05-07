| 15°C Dublin

Phil Jackson, Joe Montana and 'that fella Napoleon' - Jim Gavin opens up on the influences behind his success

Jim Gavin has opened up on his management philosophy and his inspirations. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

IN hindsight, with all we know now about Jim Gavin and the guiding influence of military doctrine on the type of football manager he would become, it’s an easy scene to picture.

Gavin, the freshly crew-cut cadet in 1990. Eight weeks into his schooling in McDonagh Barracks in the Curragh. Sheepish from the severity of that initial training.

Into the room walks Dermot Earley.