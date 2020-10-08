Peter O'Mahony cleared to play in Munster's PRO14 clash with Edinburgh

Munster have been handed a boost ahead of Saturday's Guinness PRO14 clash against Edinburgh, as captain Peter O'Mahony has been cleared to play following his sending off last weekend.

O'Mahony was shown two yellow cards in the win over Scarlets, but following a judicial review, the back-row has been permitted to play.

As things stand, Munster's game is set to go ahead, despite a senior player testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

And Johann van Graan will be able to call on his skipper for the visit of Edinburgh.

A PRO14 statement read: "The Judicial Officer, Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Scotland, found after referring to the methodology in the Disciplinary Rules and the application of mitigating and aggravating features, that the sending off was sufficient. The Player is available for selectionon Saturday."

Online Editors