Paul McGrath's old club left 'homeless' after arson attack

A Southside football club boasting Paul McGrath among their former members say they have been left homeless after an arson attack and repeated acts of vandalism forced the demolition of their clubhouse.

The Sallynoggin Pearse FC clubhouse in Pearse Park was recently knocked down by the council for health and safety reasons after it turned into "a hub of anti-social behaviour".

Last September it was broken into and someone set fire to club gear in a wanton act of vandalism.

Just before the Covid-19 crisis in March it was again targeted in an arson attack and repeatedly vandalised.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council then took the decision to demolish the clubhouse as it had become unsafe.

Members have now been left with no proper clubhouse or even sanitation facilities - just before the club were due to start their kids academy next week.

The club also has two senior teams and a team for over-35s who say they have been left high and dry after the sudden demolition.

A piece of land nearby has been earmarked for development for a new facility, but will take two years to complete.

The club have been forced to begin a fundraiser for a new temporary facility, which they say will cost €10,000.

Club chairman Richard Cummins said members were in a situation where they were "effectively homeless" and facing an uncertain future.

Anyone wishing to show support for the club can donate by visiting gofundme.ie and searching for Sallynoggin Pearse.

