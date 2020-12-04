Paul Boyle has dream first game as Connacht captain by bagging hat-trick in win over Benetton

Paul Boyle marked his first time captaining Connacht by scoring a hat-trick as Andy Friend’s side moved into second place in Conference B.

Peter Sullivan scored his first try for the province, while Alex Wootton also scored in the first half, but Boyle stole the show with a stunning display at the back of the scrum.

With the howling wind at their backs in the first half, Connacht put a slow start behind them to wrestle control of this game and wrap up the try bonus point by half-time.

Three scrum penalties put the home side on the front foot, before Boyle barged over off the back of a scrum, with his positive footwork getting him across on 14 minutes.

Shortly after the midway point of the half Connacht added their second try, when winger Peter Sullivan added his weight to the back of a maul and got the decisive downward pressure.

Brilliance

Benetton managed to conjure some moments of brilliance, and they got back in the game when Filippo Alongi scored from close range. But Tommaso Benvenuti was sin-binned after the grounding for a shoulder charge on Gavin Thornbury.

Connacht made their visitors pay straight away when Wootton scored his fifth try in six games, while Boyle raced down the blindside off another scrum two minutes from the break to put Connacht 24-7 up at the interval.

With the wind behind them, Benetton started the second half brightly, but after Eoghan Masterson had a try chalked out when he was held up after 53 minutes, a minute later Boyle made it a dream debut as captain when he powered over once again.

Connacht – J Porch; P Sullivan (M Healy 47), S Arnold (S O’Brien 61), T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, C Blade (C Reilly 65); D Buckley (P McAllister 55), S Delahunt (J Murphy 56), J Aungier (D Robertson-McCoy 48); E Masterson, G Thornbury (U Dillane 53); J Butler (C Prendergast 61), C Oliver, P Boyle (capt)

Benetton – J Hayward; R Tavuyara, T Benvenuti, I Keatley (L Sarto 57), T Menoncello (J Riera 57); D Duvenage (capt), C Braley (L Petrozzi 57); N Quaglio (I Nemer 55), T Baravalle (G Nicotera 65), F Alongi (T Pasquali 55); I Herbst (R Favretto 65), F Ruzza; G Pettinelli (A Sgarbi 58), M Barbini, T Halafihi.

Ref – Adam Jones (WRU)

