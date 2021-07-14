Partnership with Jay-Z's Roc Nation could take United Rugby Championship to new level

It may seem like a most unlikely partnership, but organisers of the United Rugby Championship are hoping that their tie-in with Roc Nation - the entertainment company founded by Jay Z - can take the tournament to a new level.

Roc Nation Sports has an interest in rugby through its involvement with the Sharks of Durban and represents a number of Springboks including captain Siya Kolisi.

Its involvement in the old PRO14 was brought about via CVC Capital Partners, the investment firm which owns a stake in the URC, and it is hoped that the marketing firm's digital experience will help open the tournament to new audiences when it kicks off in September.

The pandemic has exposed rugby's business model as being overly reliant on season tickets and broadcast rights, while there are concerns within the game about an ageing fan-base and a lack of connection with a younger audience.

Roc Nation have already assisted the URC with its brand launch and it is hoped that as well as bringing in new audience the company can help with the league's commercial appeal as it looks to attract new sponsorship after expanding to a 16-team format and welcomes the four top South African sides.

The league is also hoping to expand the players' voice through the partnership, with the introduction of a Player Advisory Group that will afford the stars a chance to have an input in the direction the tournament is moving.

The URC is in need of a bedding-in period after a decade of huge change, with the Sharks, the Lions, the Bulls and the Stormers coming on board in the next few months.

“Roc Nation is at the cutting edge of sports, entertainment and culture, and we believe there’s no better partner to help us reach new audiences and develop new experiences for fans," CEO Martin Anayi said.

"We are looking forward to this partnership helping us achieve our ambitions of becoming a strong, purpose-led league where players and fans can have a voice and an influence.

"With an unparalleled network in the world of entertainment and a track record in building strong connections between sporting heroes and their communities this is an opportunity to build towards the ambitious future we have for the United Rugby Championship.

"We believe that rugby holds a unique inspirational quality and alongside Roc Nation our goal is to inspire the next generation of players and fans from all walks of life to keep growing the game.”

Organisers are currently working on next season's fixture list and hope to be able to release it in the coming weeks.

With Guinness no longer the title sponsor of the tournament, the URC is on the look-out for new sponsors and could take on a naming partner once again if the fit was considered the right one.