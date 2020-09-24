Our top 10 spots for some outdoor dining in the city

Jula Stafford with a pint of stout in the beer garden at KimChi Hophouse on Parnell St

Wet bars in the capital were set to reopen last week for the first time since March, before the city moved into Level 3 restrictions and their doors had to stayed closed.

The move also saw restaurants and pubs that were serving food forced to close for indoor dining.

Donall O’Keeffe CEO of Licensed Vintners Association spoke about how tough this has been on publicans.

“For our wet pubs this is extraordinarily traumatic, they've been closed since the 15th of March. They’re heading for a minimum 220 day closure. We have no confidence that we’ll be allowed to reopen in two weeks' time.”

There are still some options out there for those looking to enjoy some food and a drink in the capital, with a number of businesses remaining open for outdoor dining.

1. The Back Page

Located on Phibsborough Road, The Back Page is open from Thursday to Sunday.

As per the guidelines for outdoor dining it's limited to only 15 people at a time, but they're also doing deliveries and takeaways if you can't get in.

2. Kimchi Hophouse

Similarly, the Kimchi Hophouse has a whole range of services available - from dining in, to delivery, to calling and collecting your order.

Found on Parnell Street, it's Dublin's oldest Korean restaurant and has a garden where you can enjoy their craft beers.

Owner Kyoung Hee Lee said that business has been impacted heavily by recent events.

"This week is not very good. Until last week we were very busy and it was very good, even though we only opened partially," she said.

3. The Lighthouse

This Dun Laoghaire bar is open every Thursday to Sunday from 12pm. It's best known for food, drinks and board games, but thankfully their outdoor terrace means they can stay open.

4. The Bath

Like many pubs, The Bath has started delivering pints to customers' doors. Deliveries can be made up to a 2km radius. For those who would prefer to enjoy a day out in Sandymount, that's still possible as they are taking bookings for their outdoor area.

5. Wigwam

Wigwam will be open from Thursday to Sunday as early as 12pm. Found on Abbey Street, they offer both takeaway and delivery options.

6. Toners

This famous Baggot Street pub is taking walk-ins for their outdoor seating area between 12pm to 9pm.

7. The Bernard Shaw

The Bernard Shaw is open every Thursday to Sunday.

While last year it closed its doors before the pandemic even hit, it thankfully found a new location at Cross Guns Bridge, Drumcondra. They also offer delivery and takeaway.

8. The Bar With No Name

Often called the worst-kept secret in Dublin, The Bar With No Name has remained open for walk-ins and bookings.

Found on Fade Street, their outdoor terrace is heated just in case this September was proving to be a bit too cold for some punters.

9. McGrattans Bar

This well-known traditional pub in the city centre serves lunch and dinner for hungry patrons and is located just off Baggot Street.

10. James Gibney & Sons

While the Government's announcement last week meant that this pub couldn't open its doors as planned, they're still serving customers.

The Malahide boozer is currently offering a pint delivery service Thursday to Sunday, with all the details on their Facebook page.

