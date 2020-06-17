One of Ireland's most notorious drugs gangs divides into two factions, Garda investigation reveals

ONE of Ireland's most notorious drugs gangs has divided into two factions, a major Garda investigation has revealed while hundreds of thousands in cash and deeds to a Dubai property were seized.

The Keane and Collopy crime groups were today the targets of a significant operation involving some 170 gardai and the Army under Operation Coronation.

Almost 70 homes were raided including a property linked to mobster Christy Keane (59), who survived an assassination attempt in 2015.

Both mobs have been openly flaunting their proceeds of crime which led to the raids, involving the Cab, targeting their finances and money laundering operations.

The gangs were once involved in a murderous feud with the McCarthy/Dundon faction in Limerick but are now operating as separate crime networks, Independent.ie has learned.

More than €220,000 in cash was seized and bank accounts containing close to €180,000 were frozen during the operation involving local and national units across three counties.

Gardai also arrested 14 people in the raids which sources said targeted the hierarchy of both gangs "from the top right down to the bottom."

A senior source told Independent.ie: "This operation involving Limerick gardai and supported by several other regional and divisional units focused on the proceeds of crime being accumulated from drug dealing in the south-west and across Ireland.

"Every known property or business linked to both of these factions was searched, from the people organising the drug dealing right down to the people stashing the cash and drugs.

"The Keane and Collopy gangs once traded under one umbrella but are now operating independently and are benefiting lucratively from the drugs trade. However, there is nothing to suggest they are involved in a dispute with one another and have learnt from the McCarthy/Dundon gang to work without feuding and to generate profits from drugs," the source added.

Due to the volatile nature of the mobs involved the elite Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and regional Armed Support Units (ASU) were required to breach the homes of some of the associates.

Among the properties searched was the home of convicted drug dealer Christy Keane, considered the head of his gang, although he was not arrested during the operation.

Approximately 220,000of cash in euros, sterling, UAE currency and old Irish punt as well as a car valued at €50,000 were seized.

Deeds to a property in Dubai, €100,000 worth of jewellery and luxury watches, high value clothing items were recovered as well.

Significant evidence to support the investigation including financial accounts and property documentation, two cocaine presses were also recovered while two bank accounts containing sums in excess of €119,000 were frozen.

A Garda spokesman said: "As part of Operation Coronation, in excess of 170 members of Gardaí from Limerick, Clare and Tipperary Divisions supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit and Regional Dog Unit carried out 67 searches at dwellings, businesses and land in Counties Limerick, Clare and Tipperary this morning at 6am. The operation was also supported by three teams of Irish Army Search Engineers, the Army EOD team and the Army Helicopter."

Gardai arrested 13 men and one woman, of which three were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences, one of whom was caught with around €120,000. One man was arrested after €2,000 of suspected crack cocaine and heroin were seized in one search, while another was held after €20,000 of cannabis was found.

Six persons charged with offences under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and three were detained for outstanding warrants.

Online Editors