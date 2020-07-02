| 15.5°C Dublin

One goal, four points and an All-Ireland final place - the day Shane Dowling sealed his place in Limerick history

Shane Dowling celebrates after Limerick's win over Cork in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

David Kelly

WE didn’t know it then, but perhaps Shane Dowling’s last meaningful intrusion into the nation’s consciousness could have summed up him to so many, if not to the man himself.

For even as the net billowed and the stands tremored after his scorched-earth goal to temporarily ignite Limerick’s fading championship tilt against Kilkenny, its audacious author will have been keen to reflect where he began that day’s thrilling story.

He did so on the bench, from where, it may have seemed, his most significant impacts derived in a career that has been cut short so brutally, even if his retirement had been sign-posted by the debilitating interventions on his troublesome knee.