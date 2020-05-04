No live music or DJs, no standing and no dancing - Pubs propose 'radical changes' to secure earlier opening

The pub experience will be “dramatically” different after reopening according to pub representatives as they have published a new set of social distancing strict guidelines which may allow for pubs to reopen sooner.

Pub representatives will urge Government officials to allow bars to reopen at the same time as restaurants and cafés, with a series of strict social distancing guidelines in place.

According to the Government’s roadmap to reopening the country, pubs are to reopen in phase five on August 10.

However, cafés and restaurants will reopen under phase three, commencing June 29.

Pub representatives Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) have now joined forces to urge the Government to put forward pub reopening dates if publicans follow strict measures.

The measures are:

dispense-only bars, with no sitting, standing, ordering, payment or drinking at the bar itself

customers must be seated at tables at all times, with table service provided

no more than four people per every 10 sqm

a maximum of six people allowed at one table

customers using hand sanitiser before entry

staff to be trained to maintain a safe distance from customers when taking orders and washing hands every half hour

outdoor spaces must “enhance” social distancing

no live music or DJs

safe use of toilets, which may include limits on the number of customers using toilets at any one time

Gardaí or the HSE will have the power to close any business who is flouting the public health guidelines.

The LVA and the VFI believe that under these strict guidelines, pubs should be allowed to reopen on June 29 instead of August 10.

“We don’t believe it is in any way appropriate that the Government should apply one rule for some hospitality businesses and another rule for others,” said Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

He said that trading will be “extremely difficult” under these new guidelines and that the pub “experience” will drastically change.

“We are making a series of radical proposals to how bars should operate for the reopening scenario. Trading will be extremely difficult under these circumstances. There is no doubt that the pub experience as we know it will have to change dramatically.

“However, for those who want to trade, these measures will have the essential impact of protecting the health and wellbeing of staff and customers alike,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

Chief Executive of the VFI Padraig Cribben said that the roadmap as it stands is not “tenable”.

“The public health restrictions will present real challenges to all hospitality venues, it doesn’t matter if they are a pub, a restaurant, a café or a hotel. There is no denying that and there is no getting around it. Addressing those public health requirements will be necessary for all hospitality businesses whenever they reopen.

“Pubs across Ireland are up to that challenge and will do what is required for maintaining a safe and healthy place of business,” he added.

Meanwhile, construction trade union Unite said that construction companies cannot be left to regulate themselves and called for the provision of PPE for all workers.

Unite Regional Officer Tom Fitzgerald called for "strict compliance monitoring" as opposed to guidelines which were published by the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).

“The Standard Operating Procedures published by the CIF last month only constitute guidelines. Without strict compliance monitoring, our members fear that the employers will treat these procedures as an optional extra, putting profit above the health of workers. It is clear that employers cannot be left to regulate themselves," he said.

“With just two weeks to build ‘Covid-safe’ sites, a number of steps need to be taken to ensure that construction workers feel confident returning to work."

He said that PPE must be available at all times ans well as sanitary facilities.

“These include enforced social distancing, all necessary PPE available on an ongoing basis and all necessary sanitary facilities provided. Workers’ temperatures must be monitored on arrival at sites, and provision made for testing of all workers in the construction sector," he said.

He also called for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) to be given access to sites to ensure all health and safety standards are being adhered to.

Online Editors