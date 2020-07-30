NLLLLLLLLLLLL

Dear Reader,

GPA chief Paul Flynn has said there are plans to roll out a confidential disclosure platform where players will be able to report their own county for breaching training rules.

"It gives them an opportunity to report if there is non-compliance with the off-season window. One of the key strategic initiatives from my perspective is to deliver on an off-season for inter-county players," said Flynn.

Two teams who do want more time on the pitch are Moate CS and Clonmel. Their Lidl PPS All-Ireland senior 'A' football final was cancelled in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic but they are strongly arguing it should not have been cancelled but rather postponed. Since their game was cancelled, a boys Leinster final has gone ahead while the LGFA remain tight-lipped following allegations of 'sexism' and 'inequality'.

Football returns tomorrow when the League of Ireland restarts. Can Shamrock Rovers maintain their title challenge? Daniel McDonnell analyses where all the Premier Division teams stand ahead of kick off.

In breaking news today, Manchester City have agreed a €45million deal for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake while Leinster and Munster players and staff have returned zero positive results in the latest round of Covid-19 testing.

