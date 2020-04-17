Dear Reader

'A lot of the time, people saw me as an a** hole, but I think when people got to know me and bought into Connacht, I always had a level ground with them'

He didn't pull any punches on the field of play, so John Muldoon's no-nonsense interview with Cian Tracey in today's Irish Independent is of no surprise.

Muldoon bleeds Connacht, having represented the province from 2003 until 2018.

And now, two years after retiring, he speaks passionately about how Connacht will always hold a special place in his heart and has a strong message for those who dismiss the province as just a development club.

A GAA Championship without fans?

The GAA's top brass will meet tonight - via video call - for a Special Congress to discuss plans for a season that has been thrown into turmoil because of Covid-19.

It's becoming increasingly likely that there will be no fans at matches for a long time, possibly 2021.

The Premier League are today discussing ways to complete its season with matches behind closed doors a possibility. But is that feasible for the GAA?

Conor McKeon writes that of the Associations's €73.8m turnover last year, gate receipts accounted for €36m (49 per cent) of that total. Contrast that figure to 81 per cent for the IRFU, and the GAA may be the best equipped sport to go behind closed doors, should the opportunity arise.

The end of a magnificent era

No better excuse - and time - to sit back and replay old footage of the great Paul McGrath.

It was on this day in 1998 that the Black Pearl announced his retirement from international football.

How we can recharge Irish rugby

It's time to think outside the box. Rugby could be grounded for quite some time, so why not look into lifting the Energia All Ireland League out of the realm of nostalgia and make it highly relevant, by running a summer league to fill the void?

That's what Ruaidhri O'Connor suggests in today's Irish Independent as he highlights a series of steps that could be taken to bring us a vibrant competition when restrictions lift.

You may have missed

It's the end of the week so here is another plug for Paul Kimmage's fantastic interview with Nicolas Roche.

In a revealing interview with the Sunday Independent, Roche opens up on life off the track from a broken marriage to meeting his daughter for the first time when she was almost two years of age. By Roche's own admission, it has been a tough road but he is "still young and there is a lot to be done".





On This Day Quiz

1. Leeds beat Deportivo on aggregate to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals on this day in 2001. Name the two Irishmen in the squad that night.

2. The world record holder for Test match cricket wickets is 48 today. Who is he?

3. Who rode Our Duke to Irish Grand National victory three years ago?

4. Which county ended a 59-year wait for a Division 1 football final appearance when they beat Tyrone in the semi-finals in 2005?

5. Who scored the first of his four international goals on this day in 2002 when Ireland beat USA 2-1 in a friendly?

Yesterday's answers

1: Kareem Abdul Jabbar; 2: Rafael Bentiez; 3: 2017: 4: Robbie Henshaw; 5: Crossmolina





