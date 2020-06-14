Nine cows killed, 9,000 without power following lightning strikes

Photo of the lightning storm over Waterford on Saturday night, taken from Ursuline Court in the city. Picture: Noel Browne

As many as nine cows were killed following a lightning strike while almost 9,000 households were left without power as thunderstorms struck the country over the weekend.

Met Éireann has warned people to expect further thunderstorms over the coming days.

In Co Clare yesterday afternoon, up to nine cows died following a lightning strike at Dunlicky on the coast road near Kilkee.

A motorist said: “There was a lot of thunderstorm activity in the area at the time and the sky blackened all of a sudden. The rain was pouring down really heavy for about 20 minutes.

“Just after we passed Dunlicky Castle we saw the cows in the field. There were a few cars and men in there as well. I think it was nine milking cows we counted. They are all lying dead in the field some with their legs in the air,” she said.

The thunderstorms brought significant lightning strikes, particularly across Munster and south Leinster, from 4pm on Saturday until the early hours of Sunday morning.

ESB Networks said it had a significant number of customers left without power because of the lightning strikes.

“Due to significant lightning last night [Saturday] we have a number of faults, mainly in the south of the country,” a spokesperson said.

The ESB said its repair crews were deployed once it was safe to do so and are working to restore supplies to all customers.

Faults were reported in Cork city and county, Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford and Wexford.

In Cork, a number of shops had to close early on Saturday afternoon after lightning resulted in a loss of power supplies.

Across northern Europe, there were an astonishing 300,000 lightning strikes in the space of just 48 hours as thunderstorms rolled over the continent.

Met Éireann warned that Ireland was set for further thunderstorms over the coming days as a warm, humid air mass will linger over the country.

There will be sunny spells and scattered heavy showers today, with the worst of these in central and northern counties. Top temperatures will rise to 19C to 22C.

Tomorrow will see cloudier conditions in the west with sunny spells developing in the eastern half of the country, sparking off some thundery afternoon showers.

Top temperatures will range from 15C to 21C, the warmest of these in the east.

