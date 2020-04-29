Nine Covid-19 deaths recorded at Cork care facility in the last month

Nine elderly patients have died of Covid-19 at a long-term care facility in West Cork where there has been an outbreak of coronavirus, the HSE confirmed this evening.

Officials at the Clonakilty Community Hospital in West Cork confirmed the deaths took place between April 1 and 28.



The families of the deceased were given the opportunity to say goodbye in person, albeit while observing social distancing and wearing protective gear, a hospital spokeswoman told Independent.ie



“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that nine residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital passed away with Covid-19 to date this month. We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of residents who have passed away.”



The hospital conceded that the facility, which caters to elderly patients, is dealing with an ongoing outbreak of the disease.

But it moved to reassure families that it is doing everything possible to provide “both compassionate and high quality care to all residents.”



“Every possible precaution has been taken and continues to be taken to keep residents and staff safe. The dedicated staff at Clonakilty Community Hospital continue to provide every possible comfort and reassurance to residents and their loved ones during these difficult times,” the hospital said in a statement this evening.



“Where people have sadly approached the end of their lives, whether due to Covid-19 or for other reasons, their family and loved ones have been offered the opportunity to be with them.

"Every possible effort is continuing to keep residents and staff safe, with stringent measures in place to prevent the spread of infection. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the health of our residents.”



The hospital has drafted in nurses from acute hospitals in counties Cork and Kerry to augment staff at the hospital as well as bringing in additional staff.

Meanwhile, local Fianna Fail TD Christopher O'Sullivan offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

"This tragic figure includes the three people who died last week. I’m saddened and want to express my deepest sympathy to their loved ones. Nine members of our close-knit, loving community is nine too many," he said.

"These people are more than just numbers and statistics. They are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends."

He said the local community stands fully behind the staff at the hospital which is unfortunately at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak in the west Cork area.

"I was assured once again this afternoon there is very little risk of spread to the greater community, and all staff members have been tested. Anyone who has tested positive is self-isolating," he added.

Online Editors