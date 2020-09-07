Next date for wet pubs reopening will be firm, Varadkar vows

The Government has twice postponed the reopening of so called "wet pubs" due to concerns it could lead to a rise in new coronavirus cases. (stock image)

The next date for wet pubs reopening will be firm, the Tánaiste has pledged, while offering no absolute guarantees about this month.

“What I'd like to do this time is to give the publicans a date that actually happens,” Leo Varadkar said.

“I know a lot of people feel that they were kind of brought to a point on two occasions where they thought the pubs were going to open in a few days,” he added, referring to previously indicated dates of August 8 and August 31.

“And that's why I think that when we do give a date, that should be the date when it actually happens. But no date has been agreed yet.”

Asked if the wet pubs were now guaranteed to re-open this month after more than half a year of closure – given no Covid-19 deaths in Ireland for the past fortnight – Mr Varadkar replied: “I can't guarantee that, I’ve never guaranteed that. It’s going to be a decision for Government, acting on the advice of NPHET.”

Mr Varadkar also said the controversial food pubs regulation about retaining evidence of a meal for each customer was due to run out on September 13.

“It only applies until then, after which can be extended or amended. But this isn't about wanting to know what people had to eat in a restaurant. That's not the purpose at all.

“It's just a regulation to make sure that those pubs that are serving meals, those pubs that are open as restaurants, are actually doing that and abiding by the rules.

“It's asking them, if challenged by the Gardaí to be able to produce evidence that a meal was served. Generally speaking they can do that anyway, because companies keep very good records of their sales.

“I think perhaps some people have maybe misinterpreted what regulation says or what was intended.”

Mr Varadkar said Ireland was doing better now than some other countries in containing the virus, and would be taking part in a new European approach to travel.

“What we anticipate in Ireland and across the world over the next couple of months at least until we have a vaccine, or an effective therapy agent, is that we will see peaks and troughs of virus.

“So, the roadmap has to be able to respond to that. What do we do when we see cases rising, what we do what we do when we see them falling, in different regions and different sectors, there’s no uniform approach across the board.

“So it's not as straightforward as the existing roadmap. But I think it gives people the certainty and something that they can plan against.”

One thing to bear in mind was not to focus too much on any one day's numbers, he said, because they can vary quite dramatically. “Nor should we focus solely on case numbers because case numbers, because they reflect the number of people tested, most of whom have no symptoms at all. So you need to look at other metrics as well, such as the positivity ratio. For example, one thing we can say about Ireland, is that nobody in Ireland has died over the past 14 days. That's something you know we should not forget.

“We’re doing quite well. Our neighbouring countries can’t say that. Countries often held up with examples like Sweden and New Zealand, can’t say that.”

While case numbers are going up and the numbers in hospital and ICU going up, it's still a fraction of the capacity available. We have about 50 people in hospital today, but we’ve got 11,000 beds.

“We've got seven or eight people in ICU today with Covid, but we've got the capacity to ventilate 1,000 people. So, you know, relatively small numbers – but it’s not something we can be complacent about either.

“Because if community spread does increase, and if the positivity rate increases, that could change very rapidly. So, we're not going so worried about situation as it is now. We're worried that it might change rapidly.”

