News headlines: Plan to pay €400 a month to people who take in refugees; Traumatic death of Kate Moran ‘testing people’s faith’, says priest

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Households could be paid up to €400 a month to accommodate Ukrainian refugees under proposals being considered by the Government, the Irish Independent can reveal.
The death of camogie player Kate Moran following an accidental collision during a match is such a profoundly tragic loss it is “testing people’s faith”, a priest said last night.
A major drive to encourage the public to conserve energy will begin this weekend amid warnings that fuel rationing may be needed before the end of the year.
The number of reported cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has risen significantly since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.
The HSE was owed more than €40m last year by patients who failed to pay their bills after being discharged from hospital, new figures have revealed.
Germany was accused of backtracking on its pledge to buy heavy weapons for Ukraine yesterday amid reports it vetoed key items requested by Kyiv.
The announcement yesterday by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that the assets of the Kinahan cartel leaders are to be frozen in Dubai has sent the organised crime gang into a tailspin.
Embattled French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen yesterday vowed to spare France five more years of “arrogance without limit” at the hands of Emmanuel Macron as she insisted she could clinch a major upset on Sunday.
New laws mean a single incident of oppression could be deemed stalking by the courts, potentially earning the offender a 10-year jail sentence.
A Cork musician said he is contemplating moving abroad as he is being evicted from his home and can’t afford the current rental market.