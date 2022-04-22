News headlines: Plan to pay €400 a month to people who take in refugees; Traumatic death of Kate Moran ‘testing people’s faith’, says priest

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Households that take in refugees ‘will be paid up to €400 a month’

Households could be paid up to €400 a month to accommodate Ukrainian refugees under proposals being considered by the Government, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Traumatic death of camogie player Kate Moran is ‘testing people’s faith’, says priest

The death of camogie player Kate Moran following an accidental collision during a match is such a profoundly tragic loss it is “testing people’s faith”, a priest said last night.

Drive to save energy begins as warnings issued over possible fuel rationing by end of year

A major drive to encourage the public to conserve energy will begin this weekend amid warnings that fuel rationing may be needed before the end of the year.

The Indo Daily: Blow by blow – Nicola Tallant on the demise of the Kinahan's boxing empire

45pc surge in sexual disease cases as Covid restrictions ease, HIV diagnoses up 84pc

The number of reported cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has risen significantly since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

HSE hospitals call in debt collectors after €40m owed by patients last year

The HSE was owed more than €40m last year by patients who failed to pay their bills after being discharged from hospital, new figures have revealed.

Germany’s Chancellor Scholz accused of blocking Ukrainian attempts to buy weapons

Germany was accused of backtracking on its pledge to buy heavy weapons for Ukraine yesterday amid reports it vetoed key items requested by Kyiv.

Eleven days that rocked the Kinahans – cartel goes into tailspin after UAE freezes its assets



The announcement yesterday by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that the assets of the Kinahan cartel leaders are to be frozen in Dubai has sent the organised crime gang into a tailspin.

Emmanuel Macron confident with Marine Le Pen on the ropes after TV debate

Embattled French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen yesterday vowed to spare France five more years of “arrogance without limit” at the hands of Emmanuel Macron as she insisted she could clinch a major upset on Sunday.

New Stalking Bill will take zero tolerance approach to domestic and sexual violence

New laws mean a single incident of oppression could be deemed stalking by the courts, potentially earning the offender a 10-year jail sentence.

‘I am contemplating moving abroad, rent is crazy’ – Cork musician being evicted from his home after six years

A Cork musician said he is contemplating moving abroad as he is being evicted from his home and can’t afford the current rental market.



















