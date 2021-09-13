News headlines: Plan to dismantle Covid testing system revealed; Graham Dwyer's phone data use case starts in EU court

Here are today's top stories from across Independent.ie.

Revealed: Plan to dismantle Covid testing system

Vaccinated adults and children under 13 with mild symptoms of Covid-19 would no longer be advised to get a test for the disease under a step-by-step plan to dismantle the State’s mass testing regime, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Case hearing legality of Dwyer phone data use starts in EU court

A European court will today hear arguments on key legal issues which could have a bearing on notorious killer Graham Dwyer’s bid to overturn his murder conviction.

‘It’s about creating memories’ – thrilling final provides inspiration for young supporters

Galway’s camogie team hung on for a thrilling victory over Cork, much to the delight of loyal fans who turned out in their droves to support them in yesterday’s All-Ireland final.

‘They said we couldn’t, but I tell you what, we did it!’ – Tyrone stars get heroes’ welcome

The newly crowned All-Ireland champions were greeted by thousands of ecstatic fans as they made a triumphant return to Tyrone yesterday.

CAB returns over €5m seized from criminals to exchequer

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) returned more than €5m to the exchequer last year after seizing assets from drug traffickers and burglary gangs.

Motorcyclist in his 40s killed in collision with car

Shortly after 10am yesterday, a motorcyclist aged in his 40s was seriously injured when his motorbike collided with a car on the R338 Old Dublin Road at Renmore Park. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Just one glass of wine or beer a night increases your risk of mouth cancer

Drinking just one glass of wine or pint of beer a night raises your chance of mouth, head or neck cancer, a dental oncologist has warned.

Wildcard Lowry ‘has nothing to prove’, insists skipper Harrington

Pádraig Harrington insisted that Shane Lowry has nothing to prove after overcoming huge pressure to earn one of his three Ryder Cup wildcards for Whistling Straits.

Stripe value soars as the US flotation plans advance

Stripe, the digital payments company founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison and which was last valued at nearly $100bn, is in early discussions with investment banks about going public as soon as next year, according to insiders.