Saturday is upon us and, as usual, Independent Sport is packed with long reads and the best of the weekend's sports features and analysis.

The action kicked off last night with Munster once again falling short at the semi-final stage of a major competition, this time at Leinster's hands in the PRO14.

Ruaidhri O'Connor believes "chasing Leinster is like trying to catch up with a bullet train" but that Munster will be kicking themselves after seeing chances to rein the Blues in slip away while Cian Tracey has looked at how "ruthless" Leo Cullen has been in ensuring his blend of youth and experience has kept his Leinster machine powering on.

The Stephen Kenny era may not have started with the performance people hoped for but with Shane Duffy's late goal at least preventing a loss to Bulgaria, the focus has now moved to his first game in charge at home, tomorrow's clash against Finland.

Kenny has been vocal in his admiration for James McCarthy who won his first cap in four years in Sofia. While some commentators were once again critical of the Crystal Palace midfielders performance, Daniel McDonnell is sure that the Irish boss' "belief in McCarthy will not bend easily" as he previews Sunday's clash.

Vincent Hogan is also analysing Kenny's bow at senior international level and argues that, with "the road ahead heavily mined", it's vital for the manager to hold his nerve and that his "difference will define him" and his team.

"It's there in the lazy way a model was used instead of our national players to showcase a new Ireland jersey”

As the official kit partner to Irish rugby, Canterbury's choice to use models to launch the new women's kit last month drew its fair share of criticism. Sinead Kissane has examined the controversy and spoken about it to Irish captain Cliodhna Moloney.

In Nicholas Roche's latest Tour de France diary, he explains how what he had hoped would be a relatively quiet day was blown apart as Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team pulled off a superbly executed plan to tear the green jersey away from his fellow Irishman, Sam Bennett.

"Why did you bother bringing me back? Why didn't you just have the stones to let me go at the start of the year?"

Finally, watch out for the exclusive extract from Bernard Brogan's new autobiography available in tomorrow's Sunday Independent and on Independent.ie, where the legendary forward recalls the day his frustrations with Dublin manager Jim Gavin finally boiled over.

