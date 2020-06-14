New Government to set targets for ethnic minorities employed in public service

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, arrive at Government Buildings to discuss outstanding issues, as leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party are set to formally agree a draft programme for government between their parties later. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday June 14, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Government. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The next government has committed to setting targets for the number of people from ethnic minority backgrounds employed in the public and civil service.

The parties involved in government formation talks have signed off on the pledge in the midst of worldwide protests over racism.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party agreed on a Programme of Government that commits to introducing “targets to increase the proportion of public and civil servants from ethnic minority backgrounds”.

It is one of a series of major reforms agreed by the parties set to form the next government.

The document also commits to a referendum on allowing Irish people living outside the country vote for the president.

The parties have also committed to holding a referendum on each citizen’s right to housing. This will be first examined by a housing commission.

The parties have also committed to exploring whether by-elections can be replaced by a alternate list system. They will also pledge to review the impact of Scotland’s decision to reduce the voting age to 17.

The new government will also review the role of posters during elections with a commitment to make a decision on their use ahead of the local elections in 2024.

The Programme for Government says the new administration will “ensure that the State becomes closer and more responsive to citizens and their needs”.

“We will ensure public services are efficient, understandable and as transparent as possible. We will do our utmost to protect and enhance democracy through a series of political and public service reforms and use our Global Ireland programme to promote democratic values worldwide,” it adds.

It says the new government will establish a long promised Electoral Commission by 2021 to “provide independent oversight of elections and referendums, to inform the public about elections and referendums, to update and maintain the electoral register and to conduct elections”.

The commission will have the power to regulate online political advertising in the public interest, and introduce a consistent regime relating to political advertising across all media. It will also examine the possible expansion of postal voting.

Separately, the parties have committed to a new system to register Oireachtas attendance and to protect the integrity of political expenses.

They will also ensure funding to Independents under the Leaders’ Allowance is fully vouched and audited as it is for political parties.

They will encourage the use of Irish as a working language of the Oireachtas and support the work of the Oireachtas Women’s Parliamentary Caucus.

Online Editors