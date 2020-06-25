Netflix nearing a million Irish subscriptions

The president was also asked about Netflix hit Tiger King (Netflix/PA)

Netflix is approaching 1m subscriptions in Ireland, sources close to the company have said.

The company does not break down its subscription figures by individual countries in Europe. However, people with knowledge of the figures say that the number in Ireland is expected to cross 1m sometime in the near future.

Netflix’s global subscriptions have increased by half in the last two years, from 125m to 182m.

European subscriptions have doubled in the same period from 29m to 58m, according to the analysis firm Comparitech.

The UK, Netflix’s largest individual European market, has 13m Netflix subscriptions, according to the Comparitech estimates. Netflix has consistently said that Irish per-capita subscription levels are around the same as the UK.

This would put the estimated Irish subscription figure at somewhere around 1m, in line with a growth curve from Comreg’s 2018 figures to today.

A spokesperson for Netflix declined to comment on the matter. However, people with knowledge of the figures say that the number is significantly closer to 1m than 500,000 and it has continued to rise through the pandemic lockdown.

The march of Netflix In Ireland comes as the world’s biggest online streaming platform prepares to release 59 new ‘originals’ in July, including movies, documentaries and series.

The releases will include a new season of Umbrella Academy, Deadwind, Cursed, a remake of The Babysitters Club and a new Charlize Theron movie.

Unlike many film studios and premium television broadcasters, Netflix isn’t facing a shortage of content due to the pandemic.

“Our 2020 slate of series and films are largely shot and are in post-production stages in locations all over the world,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix. “And we’re actually pretty deep into our 2021 slate. We don’t anticipate moving the schedule around much and certainly not in 2020.”

Streaming options in Ireland have deepened in 2020 with the arrival of Disney+, which raced to over 50m subscriptions globally within months of its launch. Sky has recently reignited a marketing push for its Now TV streaming option while Amazon Prime Video is now included as a built-in channel alongside Netflix and YouTube on most new televisions.

Alternative independent film streaming services such as Mubi have also garnered niche audiences in Ireland.





