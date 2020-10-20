Mum battling cervical cancer for the second time has her car broken into during cancer charity event

Eileen Rushe and friends after the 'Dip in the Nip'

Heartless thieves broke into the car of a cancer patient and stole her laptop while she was taking a break from gruelling chemotherapy to brave freezing waters for charity.

Eileen Rushe (35) who is going through her second battle with aggressive cervical cancer went skinny dipping with her sister and close friends as part of the annual 'Dip in the Nip' event in aid of the North East Cancer Research and Education Trust (Necret).

This year the event was held virtually but Eileen, who is originally from Bettystown, decided she wanted to physically take part for a good cause last Sunday.

However when she emerged from the sea at Gormanston, Co Meath, she discovered that the back window of her car had been smashed, and her Macbook laptop and her friend's handbag - both of which had been concealed in the vehicle - had been stolen.

Eileen who celebrated being a year cancer free last June was left devastated earlier this month when she learned her cervical cancer had returned in an aggressive form which had already spread to her lungs and lymph nodes.

She is now undergoing intensive weekly chemotherapy to try and prolong her life.

Eileen celebrated being cancer free last year only for it to return this month

Eileen celebrated being cancer free last year only for it to return this month

Despite the prognosis, the bubbly blogger died her hair pink and purple and rushed naked into the sea to raise money for the cancer foundation.

"It's just so annoying," she said.

"We came back from the beach and the rear window of my car was smashed in. We had hidden the laptop and the handbag but they obviously got them.

"My laptop had all my priceless pictures and videos but thankfully I was able to disable the computer so it's worthless to whoever has it now.

Eileen and her friends

Eileen and her friends

"Thankfully I had all the pictures backed up.

"My friend's handbag had her house keys and her driver's licence in it and she was due to sit her test in two weeks.

"A lot of people were disgusted when they heard about the robbery but at least these things can be replaced.

"We all had just a laugh doing the 'Dip in the Nip' and felt we were doing something good for charity but when we got back to the car, we just felt deflated.

"We just had to dig deep and stay positive because there was no way we were going to let the feckers ruin the day," said Eileen who has blogged about her cancer fight on her page Cervical Cancer is a B*tch.

Since her new shock diagnosis, the 35 year old mum of one has again appealed to parents to get their kids the HPV vaccine, saying if she had got it then her son would not be looking at a future as an orphan.

She says if the HPV vaccine was available when she was a teenager, she would not be leaving her son an orphan because of cervical cancer.

"My child will be an orphan because of an illness that I got because this vaccine wasn't available to me as a teenager. If that's enough to make just one mother get the vaccine for her child or get a smear test or any other check done, then it's worth saying.

