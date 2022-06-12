| 15.1°C Dublin

Most over 40s should be cautious about giving advice to the young; Farewell to the era of the girlbosses — Sunday Independent Opinions

Shane Ross

Homeless TDs are a rare breed, but Violet-Anne’s family has been caught in the trap

Gene Kerrigan

Yes, our politicians are pretty bad, but just look at the neighbours next door

Julia Molony

Farewell to the era of the girlbosses

Conor Skehan

Most people over 40 should be cautious about giving advice to the young

Máiría Cahill

It’s not enough to be appalled by Muckamore, we must demand accountability

Sarah Caden

Why we’re all daring to hope for brighter days this summer

Brendan O'Connor

Nama, Newspeak, Nazis and 1984 - Right now it feels like we are in a broken time machine that keeps landing us in various random points in time

Eilis O'Hanlon

Want to open the door for profligate populists? Patronise the electorate

Sam McBride

Boris Johnson’s lies on the protocol are about to blow up in his face

Sandra Kavanagh

Intense and short-lived female friendships are just as valuable as those that last

Declan Lynch

Against the right, where is the anger of the righteous? - There are people in this country who probably think it doesn’t really matter what happens in America with these January 6 Committee Hearings.

Dorcha Lee

Neutral or not, we may have a role to play in Europe’s defence







