Morning headlines: Leo Varadkar on collision path over cost-of-living help; Firm set up by John Delaney makes profit of €382,000

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted he can be too blunt when answering questions (Brian Lawless/PA)

Varadkar on collision path over cost-of-living help

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wants to extend some cost-of-living reductions in Vat and excise duty which are due to expire next month in a move that could put him on a collision course with his coalition partners in the Greens.

Sinn Féin looks at tax breaks for landlords who sell up

Sinn Féin could propose a tax break for landlords who sell their properties to tenants as part of a new policy to address the rental crisis.

Over 11,600 drivers still have ‘L’ plates after 20 years

More than 11,600 motorists are still on a provisional permit for driving their car — more than 20 years after they first got their first permit, the Department of Transport has said.

Firm set up by John Delaney makes profit of €382,000

The business consultancy firm set up by John Delaney after he moved to England has reported accumulated profits of £338,000 (€382,000) from just over two-and-a-half years in business.

Garda morale is at a low as a ‘culture of fear’ pervades the force

Morale in An Garda Síochána has been badly affected by mass resignations and a sharp increase in attacks on frontline officers.

Defence row flares up over pay savings

The Department of Defence said it was “grossly inequitable” that they were to be penalised for making savings on military pay which they wanted to use to help plug gaps in the rest of their budget.

Firm to have taxpayer funding cut by €27,500 over ‘missing’ goods

An investigation sparked by a whistleblower has revealed a catalogue of “concerning” purchases and “missing” tools at a taxpayer-funded rural development company in Tipperary.

Media ban on 30 court cases taken by medical regulator

The Medical Council has taken 32 court applications to suspend or restrict the practice of doctors in the last five years under a law that normally prohibits journalists from reporting on these cases.

Packed shelters close doors to abused animals

The Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is spending more than €3,500 a year on every dog it is forced to temporarily care for in private facilities, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Sophie family has ‘full faith’ in gardaí to catch her killer

Cold case detectives are “discreetly” investigating the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier and her family have “full faith” that An Garda Síochána will finally bring her killer to justice, the filmmaker’s uncle says.















