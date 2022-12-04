Morning headlines: Catriona Carey's Christmas spending sprees; Graham Dwyer's mask finally slips

Public believe Dublin gangland crime and Provisional republicans in Northern Ireland are linked

Nearly two-thirds of the public believe there is a connection between gangland crime in Dublin and Provisional republicanism, a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll shows.

Last Christmas: fraudster Catriona Carey’s festive flurries

Fnancial records seen by the Sunday Independent evoke the spending sprees of Christmases past — funded from deposits lodged to Catriona Carey’s company bank account. The records show how Carey’s company racked up €20,000 on personal expenditure in December 2019; more than €13,500 in 2020; and then fell to €9,000 last December, as funds ran dry in the UK bank account.

Garda detective who shot himself in leg lodges court action

A garda detective who accidentally shot himself in the leg is suing the force. A High Court action has been lodged by the officer, who is a member of the Special Detective Unit (SDU).

Graham Dwyer: A murderer’s mask has finally slipped

Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer’s mask finally slipped on Friday morning. The Cork-born architect picked the worst place possible to lose his cool — in front of the three appeal judges he is trying to convince of his innocence in his bid to have his conviction overturned.

Mother’s fury at anti-vax ‘rag’ over use of tragic son’s photo

The mother of a teenager who took his own life has described as “disgusting” the use of her son’s image by former journalist Gemma O’Doherty in the activist’s anti-vax publication, The Irish Light.

Ian Bailey making podcast on Sophie murder in Cork

Ian Bailey has recorded a podcast that will detail his life before and after the murder of Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork in 1996.

Inquiry focus now on Quinn’s role as €500k consultant

Gardaí are looking at Seán Quinn’s role as a €500,000-a-year consultant to his old businesses, as their investigation into a campaign of intimidation and violence intensifies.



