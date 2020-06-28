Ministers forced to defend absence of senior ministers west of the Shannon

President Michael D Higgins with the new Cabinet last night. Front row: Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, President Higgins, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Second row: Simon Coveney, Catherine Martin, Paschal Donohoe, Michael McGrath, Darragh O’Brien. Third row: Helen McEntee, Roderic O’Gorman, Heather Humphreys, Norma Foley, Barry Cowen, Simon Harris. Fourth row: attorney general Paul Gallagher, Chief Whip Dara Calleary, Stephen Donnelly, Pippa Hackett, Hildegarde Naughten. Photo: Maxwells

NEW TITLES: Left, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheal Martin chat during the first sitting of the 33rd Dail in the Convention Centre, Dublin. Photo: PA

MINISTERS have been forced to defend absence from the new Cabinet of any senior ministers from west of the Shannon.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin's new government has already come under fire for the geographic spread of senior ministers with vast swathes of the West, North-West and South East left out while Dublin and Cork have nine ministers between them.

Independent TDs Michael Fitzmaurice and Marian Harkin hit out at the situation last night in the Dáil.

Mr Fitzmaurice, a Roscommon TD, held up a map of Ireland with the regions west of the Shannon highlighted in red which he said has a population of 1.2m.

"The gauntlet has been thrown down for the Taoiseach to treat those people in the red area properly when they do not have a senior Minister representing them," he said.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin voted to support Mr Martin and his Cabinet but said she did not think she would have reservations about the new government quite so soon.

She said she is "extremely disappointed" there are no senior ministers from Connacht, Donegal or Clare.

Ms Harkin said it is difficult for balanced regional development to happen "if there are no voices around the Cabinet table representing those regions that have slipped behind."

Fianna Fáil Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen this morning defended the make-up of the new Cabinet.

He told Newstalk Radio's On The Record that the full roster of ministers is not yet complete as most non-Cabinet junior roles have not been appointed yet.

Mr Cowen said when that happens the government will meet and "decide upon a strategy that ensures no region in Ireland is left behind."

He said Government Chief Whip - Mayo TD Dara Calleary - will also have other responsibilities and he also highlighted Fine Gael 'Super Junior' minister for transport, Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton who will also have a seat at Cabinet.

Green Party leader and Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan was asked about the issue on RTÉ's The Week in Politics.

Mr Ryan said: "I don’t think government can ignore any part of the country" but added it's "difficult to get geographic spread" when there's three parties involved in a coalition.

He said that gender and regional balance "may not be perfect".

Mr Ryan insisted everyone at Cabinet has a "real role" including junior ministers and the chief whip and whether or not a member has a vote is "not the most significant thing".

In a Tweet last night Ms Naughton said she is the "senior Government Minister in the West" and she is "fully committed to representing its interests."

This morning Ms Naughton - who has responsibility for international and road travel and logistics - released a statement which said she will be a voice for Galway West, Mayo South "and the broader region in Government".

The Fine Gael statement described her as "the current Government’s most senior minister in the west of Ireland."

The north-west had two senior ministers in the last government - Mayo's Michael Ring in Rural Development and Donegal's Joe McHugh in Education.

Both lost out when jobs in the new Cabinet was appointed.

Fianna Fáil's new Education Minister, Kerry TD Norma Foley, is the only senior Cabinet minister on the west coast.

Online Editors