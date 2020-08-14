Minister demands more unannounced health inspections after Tipperary Covid outbreak

A Government Minister has called for more lightning checks on food premises after today’s outbreak of Covid-19 at Walsh’s Mushroom packaging premises in Golden, Co Tipperary.

Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, said after a Cabinet meeting: “We do want to see more unannounced inspections.

“There is far more value in a visit that is unannounced rather than one that is scheduled and flagged in advance. You get to see what is likely to be usually done in a premises. This is a matter for the Health and Safety Authority, but we want to see more unannounced visits.”

He added that the Government would "not hesitate" to act if the situation warranted it in the short term.

The Dáil special committee on coronavirus heard on Thursday that there had been only 39 inspections at meat plant and food processing factories after the advent of lockdown, when they were deemed an ‘essential’ need.

But of the 39 visits, only nine had not been announced in advance to local managements. The notification was normally given the night before.

The HSA also argued that its remit only ran to ‘work activity’ and not how employees got to work and what their living conditions were like.

Chief Executive Sharon McGuinness claimed there had only been 21 complaints about meat plants made to the HSA by members of the public, which were on a range of issues.

“If there is an outbreak at a place of work, then I think it is an issue relevant to the HSA. We will examine that and will not hesitate to act,” Mr McGrath said.

“It is important that people are safe in their place of work and are protected. We need to make sure that the response from the State and its authorities is adequate, in order to make sure we are doing the best job we can.”

He added: “Any new cluster of this disease that develops is of concern. We know from what we have learned about this disease that the virus thrives in cases where people are working very close together, living close together, or both.”

The outbreak at the factory in Golden was “another stark reminder of the challenge we face in containing this virus,” he said.

