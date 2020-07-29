'Mick Jagger of politics'- Richard Bruton's 'beach bod' sparks frenzy online

Richard Bruton has grabbed the attention of social media users after he posed for a tourism video revealing his "ripped beach bod".

The Dublin TD posed in a video for Fine Gael showing his top activities in Howth and the surrounding areas, but it was the 67 year old's physique that caught the attention of most commentators on the party's twitter post.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar retweeted the post adding: "Don’t let Richard’s beach bod put you off availing of the Government’s Stay and Spend initiative this autumn!"

From October, you can avail of our new scheme on your food and accommodation costs, as the Government encourages people to holiday in the Ireland, rather than travelling abroad.

Twitter users were quick to point out the impressive shape of the Fine Gael TD.

Mrs Brown's Boys actor Rory Cowen described MR Bruton as the Mick Jagger of politics.

"He’s in great shape isn’t he? For a man of 67 he’s a great example that you don’t have to be young to be fit and toned. He’s the Mick Jagger of politics," he said.

He’s in great shape isn’t he? For a man of 67 he’s a great example that you don’t have to be young to be fit and toned. He’s the Mick Jagger of politics — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) July 29, 2020

Many agreed with Cowen, describing Mr Bruton as "ripped" and in "great nick" and commented that his appearance is impressive for a man of his age.

Jesus. Dick Bruton is ripped. pic.twitter.com/9S10Dl8XWV — John Greene (@jjyoss83) July 29, 2020

I'd love to look that good at 47 let alone 67 — Richard Collumb - #StaySafe (@collumbo) July 29, 2020

Not everyone was so enamored with the tweet, however. One woman expressed her annoyance that a tweet was posted from Leo Varadkar's account commenting on a co-worker's appearance.

"I don’t know who wrote this tweet for you but I’d stop them writing the twitter feed if I were you," she wrote.

I don’t know who wrote this tweet for you but I’d stop them writing the twitter feed if I were you. — Imelda Moore Rouse (@mooreimel) July 29, 2020

Another user claimed to be "cringing" at former Taoiseach's comment, with somebody else claiming Mr Bruton couldn't be working hard enough if he has time to keep himself in such good shape.

I'm actually cringing here... Just can't see any world leader or second in command which you are now saying beach bod... Scarlet for ya — Steven O'Driscoll (@NuSoddy) July 29, 2020

To have abs like that at 67 just shows he spends too much time working out and not enough time doing the job he's been paid 100K+ to do for years #fail — JennyG (@JennyG40208534) July 29, 2020

Online Editors